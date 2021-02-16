Adidas to sell Reebok to focus on own brand

Adidas to sell Reebok to focus on own brandTuesday, February 16, 2021
|
Adidas has announced it will sell
Reebok in a major overhaul.
The sports giant made the disclosure in a statement today, noting that it has started the process to divest Reebok.
Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said, “After careful consideration, we have come to the conclusion that Reebok and Adidas will be able to significantly better realise their growth potential independently of each other.
“We will work diligently in the coming months to ensure a successful future for the Reebok brand and the team behind it,” he continued.
Adidas said it will be focusing on its own brand, following a review and will unveil its strategic plan next month.
Adidas bought Reebok for US$3.8 billion in 2006.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy