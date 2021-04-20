THE annual Administrative Professionals' Week started Sunday with a declaration by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen urging increased recognition and appreciation of the work being done by people in that field.

Highlight of the week will be Administrative Professionals' Day on Wednesday when managers and the business community in general will recognise these outstanding individuals and provide them with training and support to continue their professional growth.

The celebrations are organised by the Jamaica Association of Administrative Professionals, which provides education, networking opportunities, and other career-enhancing programmes while also advancing the image of the profession.

A supplement to mark the occasion is being produced by the Jamaica Observer this week.