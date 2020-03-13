‘Adopt a robust cleansing routine’—Health Ministry to employers

Employers are being encouraged to develop

regular cleaning schedules for all work areas in an effort to prevent the

spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising that the surfaces of desks and tables should be wiped clean with soap and water and disinfected with commercial bleach wipes at the end of each day.

In addition, light switches, elevator buttons, telephones and keyboards should be cleaned with a cotton ball moistened with alcohol at concentration at 62 per cent and above.

Employers should also arrange to have carpets steam-shampooed or vacuumed weekly, while tiled floors should be cleaned daily using soap and water and disinfected with commercial bleach.

The ministry’s further advised that businesses should service or clean air condition units (central and split-unit models) and ensure that all filters are washed weekly.

Business owners are encouraged to follow the updates issued by the Ministry, check the Ministry’s website at www.moh.gov.jm or call 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) for more information.

The ministry continues to encourage persons to adhere to the health precautions to avoid contracting the virus.

These include maintaining a distance of at least one metre from persons who are coughing or sneezing; frequent and thorough washing of hands using soap and water or hand sanitiser; covering the mouth and nose with tissue when coughing or sneezing and then discarding it; and resisting the urge to touch the face.