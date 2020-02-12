Adult industry group in Barbados wants entertainers work permits for strippers

Charles Lewis, founder and president of the Barbados-based Adult Industry Association (AIA) has submitted an official proposal to the Minister of Home Affairs, Edmund Hinkson, requesting the issuing of entertainers work permits to foreign strippers that could earn the economy up to $40 million per year.

The founder, who also goes by the name of Charlie Spice, outlined the financial benefits to the government, economy, club owners and performers based on an expected influx of 5,000 to 10,000 dancers per year to each participating Caribbean country.

“This initiative is expected to create a significant boost in revenue for the economy: US$2.5M-US$5M per year in fees from the application of entertainers work permit and US$7.5M-US$15M per year from money spent locally by dancers on accommodation, food, entertainment, transportation and other living expenses,” Spice was quoted by Barbados Today.

According to him, the government will save millions of dollars a year that is pumped into conducting raids, arrest and deportations, noting that many of them have also been unsuccessful in clamping down on the activities.

Spice also indicated that the Barbados government is not his sole target where permits are concerned as he hopes to lobby the governments across the Caribbean to introduce and facilitate the issuance of the permits to foreign dancers from the CARICOM region and the international markets.