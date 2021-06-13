PHOTO: Adventists assisting the needy

Sunday, June 13, 2021

Dwayne Francis (left), CEO at Spanish Town Hospital, joins Lisa Belnavis (second left), human resource manager, Food For the Poor; Lorraine Brown Wright (second right), CEO, Port Maria Hospital, and Pastor Everett Smith, director of Adventist Community Services at Central Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, in posing for a photo with items to be distributed to needy people under the Adventist Church's 'Always Caring and Sharing' initiative. Patients at Spanish Town and Port Maria hospitals will also benefit under the eight-year-old initiative.

