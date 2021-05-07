Adverse weather alert issued for Trinidad and Tobago for the weekend

An adverse weather alert has been issued for Trinidad and Tobago. The alert will go effect at 5:00 AM Saturday 8th May 2021 and will remain in effect through 6:00 PM Saturday 8th May 2021.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect the twin-island due to the passage of a low-level trough.

And because of the surge in winds and the potential for high rainfall accumulations, severe impacts are possible.

And according to the country’s weather centre, additional shower and thunderstorm activity is forecast overnight Saturday into Sunday, though peak inclement weather is forecast during the alert period.