Advertising exec Arnold Foote is dead

ADVERTISING executive Arnold Foote died at his Kingston home yesterday, his family announced in a press release.

Foote founded Advertising and Marketing (Jamaica) Ltd (AdMark), in 1964, now celebrating its 57th year as a leading agency with regional and international affiliations.

After four decades of contribution to his country, Foote was tapped by the Republic of Turkey in 1995 to be its honorary consul in Jamaica. He was then elected by his fellow consuls to lead the Consular Corps in Jamaica.

In 1997 he was vested with a national honour of Commander of the Order of Distinction for his work in advertising and the promotion of trade. Another award was an appreciation from Turkey for his contribution to its hurricane relief efforts.

He was also honoured by the Consular Corps of Jamaica for outstanding service at a Diplomatic Week Reception in 2010. Also in 2010 he was invested with the Order of Jamaica, in recognition of his service to Jamaica and internationally in the fields of advertising, sports, and diplomacy.

Foote is survived by his wife Patricia (nee Mills) and his three children — Roma, Arnold Foote III, and Kimberly — six grandchildren Arnella, Alexisse, Danielle, Brittany, Katelyn, and Arnold.