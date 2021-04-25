AFJ donates $263 million to progammes in Jamaica

The organisation, American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) has donated over US$1.75 million ($262 million) to various programmes in Jamaica. The donation was announced at the AFJ's virtual annual Grants Awards ceremony last Tuesday.

In a statement, the AFJ said that it focused “much of its efforts over the past year to responding forcefully to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to continuing its work with donor advised, discretionary, and scholarship funds. Grants for the entire 2020-2021 grant period were up, over 70 per cent over the previous year, for a total of US$1.75 million”.

Organisations which will benefit from the grant are, Bull Savannah Primary, Cornwall Regional Hospital, Creative Language-Based Learning, Gordon “Butch” Stewart Tourism & Hospitality Scholarship, Hope Zoo Kingston, Jamaica Conservation Partners, Jamaica Environmental Trust (JET), St Mary's Roman Catholic School, among others.

Expressing her gratitude for the assistance the organisation has received from donors, President of the AFJ Wendy Hart said, “In a year of immense challenges across the globe, we are extremely grateful to our donors, supporters and partners for stepping forward and increasing their generosity to those in need.”

The AFJ is a non-profit organisation with the goal of supporting charitable organisations and social initiatives working to improve the lives of Jamaicans.

Last March, the AFJ donated medical protective gear to the health ministry in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, totalling $13.5 million.

— Candice Haughton