Africa declared wild polio-free

Finally, the continent of Africa is wild polio-free.

Twenty-five years ago thousands of children in Africa were paralyzed by the virus.

Polio usually affects children under five and sometimes leads to irreversible paralysis. Death can occur when breathing muscles are affected.

While there is no cure for polio, a vaccine can protect children for life.

More than 95 per cent of Africa’s population has now been immunized. A condition that led to the Africa Regional Certification Commission declaring the continent polio-free.

The disease is now only found in Afghanistan and Pakistan.