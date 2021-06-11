After more than 100 rejections St Thomas youth starts own business

ST THOMAS — It was the 107th no that did it. When no one would hire him Dimmitri Munroe decided it was time to make his way back to his dream of running his own business.

After graduating with a bachelor's degree in media and communications from International University of the Caribbean (IUC) in 2019, he spent months doing what many youngsters do: he tried to find a job. He applied to well-known companies including GraceKennedy, CB Chicken, CVM TV, AdMark, Jamaica Yellow Pages, UTech, Business Access TV, and Powerhouse Global Media for jobs that he thought fit in with his past experience.

“Before I started university, I was already involved in the media industry, specifically in the entertainment sector,” explained Munroe.

But when none of the established companies made him an offer, he decided to create a job opportunity for himself. He dusted off his plans for Dim Dim Promotions which he had set up in 2014. In 2019 he rebranded it as Dim Dim Solutions and registered it as a sole proprietorship.

Today, the determined young man operates from his home office, offering services in digital advertising, animation, digital marketing, graphic design, sales and negotiation, brand management and research. He is hopeful that he will soon be able to provide employment opportunities for a number of talented youth who will support his long-term goal of scaling up his promotion business.

“I chose to set up my business in St Thomas because I want to build a foundation in my birthplace first, and then I will eventually spread my wings to other parishes,” said a confident Munroe, an epitome of the mantra 'bloom where you are planted'.

He believes his company is well positioned to become one of the parish's leading enterprises in its area of expertise, convinced that his level of professionalism and diverse offerings set him apart from the competition. He is off to a good start, telling the Observer his list of clients already includes his alma mater IUC, Digicel, National Commercial Bank (NCB), and Flow.

Munroe, who has visions of eventually expanding globally, is encouraging other graduates to think creatively, tap into their potential and create opportunities for themselves and others.

Youth unemployment is one of the issues with which St Thomas struggles. There is a buzz of economic activity in the small business sector, however, only a few enterprises actually scale to become medium and large companies that provide employment for a large cross section of the population. This is one of the reasons college graduates often look outside the parish for career opportunities. Munroe, however, has opted to take the road less travelled.