After spending US$1 billion, Bloomberg bows out of the presidential race

Billionaire Democrat presidential nomination candidate Micheal Bloomberg has run his race and bows out after Joe Biden registered a stunning performance on Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg secured just 45 delegates up to Wednesday morning after spending US$1 billion in just ten weeks on his campaign. He is a big advocate of big data and research and is not about retail politics.

Biden is connecting on a visceral level and takes an empathetic approach, making a human connection and getting all Americans to rally for the greater good—what analysts call the “big tent” politics. Biden now has more delegates than Bernie Sanders despite Sanders taking California and is now the frontrunner.

It is a stunning reversal of fortune.

Bloomberg said: “I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden. I’ve known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country—including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs.

“Today I am glad to endorse him—and I will work to make him the next president of the United States.”

President Trump keeping a keen eye on how the Democrat nomination plays out tweeted: “Mini Mike Bloomberg just ‘quit’ the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work!”