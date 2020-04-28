AG to advise gov’t on way forward in Jodiann Fearon case, police launch own probe

The attorney is expected to advise the government today (Tuesday, April 28) how to proceed with investigations into the death of Jodiann Fearon, who was denied access to health care when she sought to deliver her baby last week.

“The case must be fully investigated and already the police have commenced their own investigation to determine if anyone was criminally negligent,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness said at a press conference on Monday.

“We must all seek to protect lives and a strong message has to be sent from all levels of government that this incident does not reflect the government’s position. This is not something that we will in any way seek to have hidden, covered up, not thoroughly investigated,” he continued.

The prime minister emphasised that the full force of the state and all its resources will be brought to bear to ensure that those responsible are held to account following Fearon’s death.

He noted that the Cabinet thoroughly considered how investigations should be done before it took the decision to enlist the attorney general for advice.

Holness noted that administrative investigations are already underway. Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton asked the country for patience as the government continues to investigate the matter.