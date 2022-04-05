AGA supports church-appointed board's firing of Merl Grove principal

THE Associated Gospel Assemblies (AGA) has praised the church-appointed board of its flagship Merl Grove High School at Constant Spring Road, St Andrew, for its handling of the conflict leading to last week's formal firing of Principal Dr Marjorie Fullerton.

The church appeared conflicted as it also called on its members to pray for Fullerton, a member of the flock, who was booted by the David Hall-led board of the school. Hall is an elder and most of the board members belong to the AGA.

But the church made clear on whose side it was, writing to members to say: “This has been a long and difficult process and we express our thanks to the chairman and members of the board of management for their commitment to voluntary and Christian service, despite the attack on personal integrity.”

The just released letter signed by AGA President Rev Dr Owen Desgouttes did not say whose personal integrity had been attacked or by whom the attack was made, but said its executive board “has full confidence in the competence and integrity of the [school's] board of management and therefore stands in full support of [its] decision…”

Dr Fullerton was fired last week by the school board, upshot of months of bitter acrimony at Merl Grove High which pitted her against her lower school Vice-Principal Loretta Ricketts, and divided the staff, past students, and parents of the institution.

Fullerton was at first suspended last September, then subjected to weeks of hearings before being dismissed, amid accusations from past students, some teachers and parents that the board had taken sides against her and in favour of Ricketts who is now acting as principal.

Dr Desgouttes, in the undated letter, said the school board was required to provide governance and oversight of Merl Grove and its personnel committee was tasked with conducting a hearing in relation to the findings and responses by the principal, to a controversial financial review by the education ministry.

“The Personnel Committee presented their final report and recommendation to the Board of Management at a meeting on Thursday, March 24, 2022. After careful consideration, the Board of Management voted to accept the recommendation made to terminate the services of the Principal Dr Marjorie Fullerton,” it said.

The AGA executive said the minister of education had acknowledged that the process carried out was in accordance with the Education Act 1980, “thus, leading to the ministry's acceptance of the recommendation made”.

“Going forward, we are confident that the requisite governance mechanisms will be instituted to ensure the care and continued learning of the students at our noble institution…We are saddened by the actions that led to this outcome and we ask that you continue to keep the board of management and our sister, Dr Marjorie Fullerton, in your prayers.”