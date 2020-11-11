Again?! Eta regains hurricane strength, to make landfall for fourth time

Eta

regained hurricane status over the Gulf of Mexico today as it heads towards

Florida as a Category 1 storm.

Hurricane Eta is likely to bring heavy downpours and dangerous flash and river flooding and landslides to the area.

Hurricane watches have been put in place for Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown, Florida.

The storm, which has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, was located 170 miles from Tampa, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to strengthen further today and make landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday.

If Eta makes landfall, it would be the fourth time after hitting Central America as a Category 4 hurricane last week, Cuba and the Lower Matecumbe Key on Sunday.