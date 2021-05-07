AGD closes 434 estates; transfers assets to beneficiaries

OVER the last year the Administrator General's Department (AGD) closed 434 estates and transferred all assets to beneficiaries.

This was disclosed by Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck, who stated that the department, which “is one of the shining [agencies] of the Ministry of Justice”, exceeded its target of closing 400 estates.

He said 350 new estate cases were reported to the department during the period.

“They are working efficiently and expect to close over 800 estates this year,” Chuck told Parliament while making his contribution to the sectoral debate on Tuesday.

The Administrator General's Department protects the interests of minors, beneficiaries and creditors of estates through effective administration of assets of those who have died intestate.

The department is required to administer the estates of deceased persons who have died intestate and have left children under the age of 18 years. The department's administration of the assets of an estate is legally authorised through a Grant of Probate or Letters of Administration from the court.

In addition to the administration of intestate estates, the agency provides motor vehicle transfers. In cases where the motor vehicle registered in the sole name of the deceased and was used exclusively for private purposes, the surviving spouse is entitled, and the department endorses the transfer to the spouse.

The department also provides a funeral expense advance. For cases where the deceased left monies in a financial institution in his/her sole name and relatives need to access these funds to cover or offset funeral expenses, it authorises the release and payment of these funds directly to the funeral home.

Further, the agency issues the Certificate of the Administrator-General, pursuant to Rule 68:19 of the Civil Procedure Rules, 2002.