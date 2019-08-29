Agent Sasco assists juveniles in state care

Agent Sasco assists juveniles in state careThursday, August 29, 2019
Dancehall, recording artiste Agent Sasco recently contributed $50,000 towards the education of two juveniles under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).
The Winning Right Now entertainer made two donations of $25,000 each to the top boy and top girl at the recent We Transform Sports and Fun Day, held at the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.
Marja Gay Smith, Principal Probation Officer at the Spanish Town Probation Office said, “We are happy with the help; it went a far way. The client’s mother was excited and grateful because they needed it. It is a good initiative, and we endorse it.”
She said the gesture is a motivation to the beneficiaries and other wards to “be positive and to do good things”, adding that many times wards have feelings of bewilderment, and “when a public figure can do something like that, it builds their self-esteem”.
Ella Ghartey, Acting Policy Director at the Ministry of National Security, and Programme Manager for the We Transform Programme, shared “It is amazing what Sasco has been doing for these children since we engaged him in 2017 to be a Mentor and Ambassador for the We Transform Programme. He has shown such commitment and passion to make a difference in their lives,” she said.
Meanwhile, Agent Sasco said as a mentor in the We Transform Programme, he believes that the rewarding of good behaviour will further reinforce and encourage “excellence among these young people, and with the right support, they can achieve their dreams”.
He added, “I am committed to playing my part in ensuring that they are not left behind. It is my hope that others will join me in this movement.”
