IRWIN, St James — When Denise Kelly rushed inside her house after hearing a barrage of gunshots Wednesday evening, she found her one-year-old grandson Ranoy Cooke gently caressing the face of her wounded 11-year-old daughter, Peta-Gaye Cooke. Kel ly's 19-year-old twin boys, Givaughn and Givaughnie Stewart, also lay shot in the bedroom. All three later died at hospital.

The 47-year-old woman, who has lived in Irwin Heights on the outskirts of Montego Bay all her life, moved out on Thursday and vows never to return. The bloodshed has become too much, she said.

“I'm not going back there. Is there I born and grow but the people dem around there... are not nice. They are not a nice set of people dem so I'm not going to stay around there,” a distraught Kelly told the Jamaica Observer Thursday morning, hours after the gut-wrenching incident. She had been unable to speak on the night of the attack that left three of her children dead.

This is not the first time her family has been rocked by tragedy. She lost her 16-year-old nephew, Chris Jay Thompson, earlier this year, she said.

“They did shoot him up at the shop plaza up by Irwin Heights same way,” Kelly shared, adding that she has been left wondering why members of her family are being targeted.

While not pointing fingers, she lamented that a lack of proper parenting by others in the community may have contributed to the unsavoury behaviour of some of the younger residents. The bad behaviour, she intimated, had led to the tragedy that has once again reached her doorsteps.

“A some little boy-boy ennuh. The parents don't try to correct dem ennuh, they push them. Dem push dem to do things. When I will correct my children them, they don't correct theirs. All when dem wrong, dem give them right. So mi just a guh keep away from those people,” she said with an air of grief-tinged resignation.

Kelly's three children were shot dead by gunmen who stormed the family dwelling while she was at a nearby house getting food for her dogs. Fear gripped her when she heard the barrage of shots coming from the direction of her house. According to the police report, 16 spent shells from two guns were found at the scene.

“After the shots died down I went in and saw that they were shot, but mi did kind of relieve when mi see the baby. He was there sitting over the little girl a rub down her face,” said Kelly.

She is having a hard time coping.

“I don't know ennuh, I really don't know because this is hard and rough to lose three children one time,” she lamented.

She said her young daughter was a rising star in the family as she was doing very well in school. Peta-Gaye attended Barracks Road Primary and she was preparing to take the PEP examination and move on to high school.

On the night of her death, her older brother Garfield Cooke agonised over how he would break the news to her father, who lives overseas.

“Mi nuh know how mi a guh tell him all this ya now. Right now him did a plan to tek up the little girl up a farin soon,” he lamented.

He is also concerned about the impact the shooting has had on his son, Ranoy, who was in the house when his young aunt and uncles were slaughtered.

“Bwoy mi nuh know if the gunshot dem deaf him or what, mi nuh know if him traumatised,” Cooke remarked as he held the sleeping baby in his arms while police processed the scene of his siblings' death. He is happy his child was spared.

The police are said to be following strong leads into the incident. There are unconfirmed reports that it may be linked to the death of 26-year-old Andre Fullerton who was gunned down by two armed men. Fullerton was killed about 7:20 am Wednesday as he walked along the street in his community in Orange, St James. Seven spent shells were found at the scene of that shooting.

There are also unconfirmed reports that little Peta-Gaye was an innocent victim as her brothers were the target of Wednesday night's attack.