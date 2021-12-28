Agro-Invest driving social equality in agriculture

Through its Agro Park Development programme, Agro-Invest Corporation (AIC) has endorsed social inclusion by leveraging opportunities for the vulnerable and marginalised groups at the various agro parks across the island.

AIC said the involvement of women, youth and disabled investors is an essential part of this programme.

Agro-Invest CEO Dr Al Powell told the Jamaica Observer that presently 280 acres have been utilised by vulnerable groups across the seven agro parks and eight production zones.

He further said that another placement for at least 10 youths on 40 acres of land at the Ebony Agro Park in Clarendon, is scheduled for early next year.

In November, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw indicated that in keeping with the ministry's thrust to get more youth involved in agriculture, it has made 20 per cent of idle, arable agricultural lands accessible to young people on preferential terms.

AIC, under the ministry, is tasked with the mobilisation, financing and facilitation of investment in the agricultural sector.

During the 2019/20 financial year, a total of 11 youth investors were leased five acre blocks of land in the Spring Plain Agro Park in Clarendon under the Youths in Agriculture Programme, according to AIC's 2020 annual report.

This programme aims to incentivise and increase the interest of young people (18-35 years) to become more involved in agriculture. All plots leased under the programme are currently being utilised according to the Agro-Invest Production Standard.

Of the seven agro parks, five are public and the other two are private. Together they cover over 6,000 acres.

Implemented nine years ago, agro parks were aimed at modernising Jamaica's agricultural sector, contributing to reducing the island's almost US$1-billion food import bill, while increasing exports and creating jobs.

The Government-owned agro park model is a public-private partnership, wherein the Government leases lands to farmers/investors with the infrastructure necessary for production while providing market linkages, food safety programmes, and technical support, both on and off the parks.

The farmers/investors, therefore, are required to fund their individual operations and generally operate profitable agri-business ventures.

AIC's report stated that during the 2019/20 financial year 3,884 acres were leased to investors, an 11 per cent increase over the previous corresponding period, and a contribution of $15.5 million in revenue.

Furthermore, Powell told the Observer that as it stands the agency has secured 821 private investors for the agro parks and production zones.

“We employ approximately 12 technical persons and the investors employ anywhere between 400 and 600 persons dependent on the seasons and crops to be reaped or produced,” Powell said.

Last week AIC handed over leases to five investors to begin cultivation of 250 acres of land at the new mango agro park in Spring Plain, Clarendon.

Powell said that the investment is a gift that will keep on giving.

“The mango agro park, after three years, will have a positive cash flow for the next 70 years. This suggests that you, as an investor, your children and your great grandchildren can benefit substantially from this investment. You should also be aware that the mango park was once used as a sugar land and it's very suitable for mango production given the PH, soil type and all the tests that we have done,” he said during his address at an investment breakfast meeting held recently.

The 1,000-acre Spring Plain mango agro park is equipped with irrigation facilities and investors will also be able to access seedlings from the Bodles Research Station in St Catherine. The location also allows for access to the highway for ease of transporting goods to the ports.