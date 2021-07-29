PHOTO: Ahhh... Water with meow!

Thursday, July 29, 2021

The days have been extremely hot in recent weeks, so much so that on Wednesday, when the capital city experienced a high of 85 degrees Fahrenheit this cat was forced to quench its thirst at a drainpipe at Johnson's Service Station on Beechwood Avenue in St Andrew. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT