AI to replace 40% of global jobs in 15 years?

Can a robot replace you in your job over the next 15 years?

Are you preparing now for the next revolution in technology in the workplace?

Can your current skill sets be used in an automated world?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) expert and venture capitalist Kai Fu Lee, author of the book “AI Super Powers” is of the view that automation and AI could replace 40% of the world’s jobs by 2035.

In a “60 Minutes” interview Lee said: “ AI will increasingly replace repetitive jobs, not just for blue collar work but a lot of white collar workers as well. “Chauffeurs, truck drivers, anyone who does driving for a living- their jobs will be disrupted more in the 15-25 year time frame. Many of the jobs that seem a little bit complex- chef, waiter, a lot of things will become automated.”

According to the McKinsey Global Institute’s report, “ Jobs lost, jobs gained : Workforce transitions in a time of automation,” 375 million people around the world may need to change their current occupation and acquire new skills by 2030.

The world renown consultancy firm also declared that by 2030, roughly 70 per cent of companies will have adopted at least one type of AI technology, up from 33% today.

“Our research suggests that in 2030, the time spent using advanced technological skills will increase by 50% in the U.S. and by 41% in Europe,” declared McKinsey Global Institute’s Michael Chu.

But while AI will displace many workers, many see an upside. Higher productivity, GDP growth and new prosperity but it will also change the skills required of human workers.

Auditing powerhouse PwC is of the view that AI could contribute up to US$15.7 trillion to the global economy in 2030.

“Demand for technological, social and emotional and higher cognitive skills will rise by 2030, ” declared the McKinsey report.

McKinsey does not see AI displacing the creative occupations and sees demand for artists, designers, entertainment and media professionals thriving. It also sees demand for the services of CEOs, legislators, caregivers and psychiatrists.

So what should we all be doing?

“There is also a significant need for everyone to develop basic digital skills for the new age of automation. We find that among 45 skills we analysed, basic digital skills are the second fastest growing category increasing by 69% in the U.S. and by 61% in Europe,” said Chu.

But while many see a bright new dawn for the way humans work, Tesla’s Elon Musk sees AI posing an existential threat to humanity, destroying communities and undermining the value of humankind with AI coming faster than previous revolutions.

Will you lose your job to AI and what will you do?

