Air Canada to halt service to Bermuda because of COVID-19 surge

HAMILTON, Bermuda, (CMC) — Air Canada is to halt flights to Bermuda next month because of the latest surge in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases driven by the new Omicron variant.

An Air Canada spokesman said the airline would suspend services between Toronto and Bermuda from January 9.

“Air Canada continues to evaluate and adjust its route network as required in response to the trajectory of the pandemic, government-imposed travel restrictions and quarantines, and regulatory requirements,” the spokesman said.

“Affected customers will be contacted by Air Canada and offered options, including refunds for eligible customers and alternative routings where available.”

The airline gave no date for resuming the service.

The news came after the January flight schedule showed that Canadian low-cost carrier WestJet is to reduce its service between Bermuda and Toronto from two flights a week to one.

Bermuda currently has 234 active cases of COVID-19. In all, the island has recorded 6,014 cases of the virus since March of last year with 106 deaths.