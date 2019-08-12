Air Jordan offers Raheem Sterling £100 million to join its brand

Jamaica-born English-based soccer player Raheem Sterling is again on the verge of making history in his blossoming career. He is set to become one of the first football players to sign an endorsement to wear Air Jordan football boots.

The deal with Air Jordan would open up a new front that the 24-year-old is set to lead, as the brand battles to dominate the lucrative football market. The offer could be as much as £100 million, it has been reported.

The brand only moved into football a year ago with the branding of the Paris St-Germain kit. It chiefly has endorsements with NBA and some Major League Baseball players.

Sterling plays for Manchester City and is last season’s Football Writers’ Footballer of the Year.

He’s one of the first Jamaican-born players to win back-to-back English Premier League titles. His team won the Premier League titles in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons. Sterling, who moved to England at the age of five, played for Liverpool, starting in 2010 before his record transfer to Manchester City.