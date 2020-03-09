Air Services Agreement signed between Trinidad and Tobago and Ghana

The Governments of Trinidad and Tobago and Ghana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for an Air Services Agreement.

According to a statement issued by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, he met with Ghana’s Minister of Aviation Joseph Kofi Adda on Sunday in Accra, Ghana.

Rowley said that after the brief meeting, Minister of Public Utilities, Robert Le Hunte, and Minister Kofi Adda signed an Air Services Agreement Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

“This, as both countries work together and take the next step towards establishing a Mutual Air Services Agreement,” the statement said.

Rowley was invited to Ghana and made an honorary member of the King’s court during a ceremony on March 5.

The Prime Minister was invited as a special guest for Ghana’s 63rd Independence Day celebrations.

He said it is hoped that soon there may be direct flights between Trinidad and Tobago and Ghana.