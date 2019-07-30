Airbnb taking off in Trelawny

With the abundance of new houses in Trelawny in recent times, this has seen a rise in Airbnb locations in the parish.

While persons have bought houses for their own comfort, it seems that a number of them have decided to expand their lodgings to provide for a number of visitors who come to this part of Jamaica.

Locations in housing schemes such as Florence Hall, Stonebrook, Holland and Coral Springs among others are all listed on the Airbnb website for persons to choose from, with rates ranging from US 30.00 per night to US 100.00 and more in some instances.

The lure of nearby attractions such as the beaches, Glistening Waters Marina and the Martha Brae Rivers coupled with the fact that it has less of the hustle and bustle of Montego Bay and Ocho Rios has made Trelawny an ideal spot for travellers who are still a few minutes from both major towns.

Persons have found it lucrative to share their living spaces for a few nights at a time and some are in the process of expanding their houses to capitalize on the increased traveller uptick that Jamaica is currently enjoying.

Speaking to one such operator, she remarked that since she has started she has managed to earn such much-needed money to assist her with the living expenses.

Have you noticed an increase in Airbnb rentals in your parish in Jamaica?