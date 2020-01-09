Airlines affected amid tensions in the Middle East

Airlines are now erring on the side of caution by rerouting flights following the rise in tensions in the Middle East.

The tension is as a result of the death of high ranking Iranian Qassem Soleimani that the United States has taken credit for.

With this in mind, several airlines that would have normally utilized Iraqi and Iranian airspaces have decided to make changes to ensure that they are not caught up in the escalating situation.

This was made even worse following Iran’s firing of ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that were housing US troops.

The rerouting is expected to cause delays and inconvenience a number of passengers who utilize those routes. It is also expected to impact the balance sheet of airline companies that have to be dealing with these challenges.