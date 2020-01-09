Airlines affected amid tensions in the Middle East

Airlines affected amid tensions in the Middle EastThursday, January 09, 2020
|
Airlines are now erring on the side of caution by rerouting flights following the rise in tensions in the Middle East.
The tension is as a result of the death of high ranking Iranian Qassem Soleimani that the United States has taken credit for.
With this in mind, several airlines that would have normally utilized Iraqi and Iranian airspaces have decided to make changes to ensure that they are not caught up in the escalating situation.
This was made even worse following Iran’s firing of ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that were housing US troops.
The rerouting is expected to cause delays and inconvenience a number of passengers who utilize those routes. It is also expected to impact the balance sheet of airline companies that have to be dealing with these challenges.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy