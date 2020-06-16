Airlines ban alcohol on planes

Some airlines are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Airlines such as Easyjet and KLM in Europe, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines in the United States, and Asiaâ€™s Virgin Australia, are suspending all or part of their alcoholic drinks service in response to Covid-19.

This they reasoned will lessen interaction among passengers will be then help to curb the transmission of the virus by ensuring passengers are not lingering over their refreshments for longer than necessary.

In fact, some airlines are limiting drink options to water only. And face masks must be kept on other than when passengers are eating and drinking.