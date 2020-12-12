Airport employee busted with 600 pounds of cocaine destined for the US

Airport employee busted with 600 pounds of cocaine destined for the USSaturday, December 12, 2020
|
An airport employee was taken into police custody on Thursday (December 10) after 239 packages of cocaine were found in his vehicle.
According to police, they were conducting seasonal operations at the Norman Manley International Airport at around 9:45 a.m. when a team searched the employee’s car and made the discovery.
Police say the street value of the seizure amounts to more than $2 billion.
Investigations have since revealed that the drugs – which weighs 611 pounds (278 kilograms) – was destined for the United States, where the going rate is US$50,000 per kilogram.
Earlier this week, the Narcotics Police issued a warning that they have increased their presence at strategic locations across the island.
The division’s leadership says Thursday’s bust is an indication of the team’s resolve to stop illegal drug trafficking and reiterated a warning for would-be drug traffickers to desist.
