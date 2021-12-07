AIS gives tech boost to the Maxfield Park Children's Home

Technology provider Advanced Integrated Systems (AIS) has handed over a Konica Minolta photocopier valued at US$1,400 ($210,000) to Maxfield Park Children's Home through a partnership with the Nexus 101 Optimist Club of Kingston.

All-in-one printers from Konica Minolta let you replace redundant printers, streamline your workplace processes, and improve your printing performance. With this new technology, the children's home can be wirelessly connected and have premium printing settings at its disposal.

The home generates a significant amount of paperwork and as such this is a well needed resource, indicated Maxwell Coldspring, operations manager at Maxfield Park Children's Home.

Maxfield Park Children's Home serves children 3-18 years of age.

“Some special needs children attend school which requires things to be made and printed specifically for them. The photocopier will help in that regard. The home also has a lot of paperwork,'' added Maxwell.

The Optimist Club recognised the need and quickly jumped to assist by engaging the help of AIS.

“The need is great at the Maxfield Park Children's Home. Over the years I've been associated with them and our club has been looking at projects during the pandemic especially to impact education for the youth,'' said Yvonne Purcell, president Nexus 101 Optimist Club of Kingston.

“We have long been a major supporter of the education, youth, technology, and health sectors. This donation will alleviate some of the pressure on the staff at the home and assist the wards in doing their assignments and projects. We were elated to come on board with this initiative,” explained Stacey Halsall-Peart, chief operating officer at AIS.

For more than 30 years AIS has worked to provide information and communications technology solutions primarily in the financial and insurance industries, and is now the largest regional processor of online, real-time health claims for the public and private sectors. The company also provides health information management software to the health sector.