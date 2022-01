Ajax 2021/2022 jersey to be inspired by Bob Marley

Dutch football club, AFC Ajax 2021/2022 third kit has been leaked and fans are so excited at the inspiration behind it.

The shirt is a tribute to reggae legend and Three Little Birds hitmaker, Bob Marley.

According to the usually well informed FootyHeadlines, this will be Ajax 3rd kit for the 2021/22 season, paying tribute to Bob Marley who's song "Three Little Birds" has become an "unofficial" anthem among the fans and in the stadium for many years. — €…‚ €‰€— Ÿ’ (@TheEuropeanLad) pic.twitter.com/yYzvGfPQzVApril 27, 2021

Now if you don’t already know BUZZ Fam, Three Little Birds has become the unofficial anthem for the club in recent years and is sung inside the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Ajax 2021/2022 jersey is set to be mainly black with a round collar in the Rastafari colors red, green, and gold. The famous Amsterdam ‘XXX’ sign is on the back under the collar with three little birds “carrying itâ€.

Will you be preordering yours?