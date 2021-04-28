Ajax 2021/2022 jersey to be inspired by Bob Marley

Ajax 2021/2022 jersey to be inspired by Bob MarleyWednesday, April 28, 2021
Dutch football club, AFC Ajax 2021/2022 third kit has been leaked and fans are so excited at the inspiration behind it.
The shirt is a tribute to reggae legend and Three Little Birds hitmaker, Bob Marley.
Now if you donâ€™t already know BUZZ Fam, Three Little Birds has become the unofficial anthem for the club in recent years and is sung inside theÂ Johan CruyffÂ Arena.
The Ajax 2021/2022 jersey is set to be mainly black with a round collar in the Rastafari colors red, green, and gold.Â The famousÂ Amsterdam â€˜XXXâ€™ signÂ is on the back under the collar withÂ three little birds â€œcarrying itâ€.
Will you be preordering yours?
