Ajax 2021/2022 jersey to be inspired by Bob Marley

Dutch football club, AFC Ajax 2021/2022 third kit has been leaked and fans are so excited at the inspiration behind it.

The shirt is a tribute to reggae legend and Three Little Birds hitmaker, Bob Marley.

According to the usually well informed FootyHeadlines, this will be Ajax 3rd kit for the 2021/22 season, paying tribute to Bob Marley who's song "Three Little Birds" has become an "unofficial" anthem among the fans and in the stadium for many years. â€” €…‚ €‰€— Ÿ’ (@TheEuropeanLad) pic.twitter.com/yYzvGfPQzVApril 27, 2021

Now if you donâ€™t already know BUZZ Fam, Three Little Birds has become the unofficial anthem for the club in recent years and is sung inside theÂ Johan CruyffÂ Arena.

The Ajax 2021/2022 jersey is set to be mainly black with a round collar in the Rastafari colors red, green, and gold.Â The famousÂ Amsterdam â€˜XXXâ€™ signÂ is on the back under the collar withÂ three little birds â€œcarrying itâ€.

Will you be preordering yours?