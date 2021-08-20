Ajax drops Bob Marley inspired third kit

Football club Ajax has officially released their third kit for the new season and it is heavily inspired by Jamaican reggae great Bob Marley. The kit was released on Friday and according to the Netherlands-based team, it is a tribute to the fans and a love for Reggae. “The kit is a tribute to Ajax fans and a shared love for reggae legend Bob Marley and his iconic song Three Little Birds,” a statement by Ajax said.

The outfit, which is designed and manufactured by Adidas, features a black, red and yellow colour scheme and features a design of three birds just below the collar at the back of the neck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AFC Ajax (@afcajax)

It seems that the Marley family is pleased with tribute as daughter Cedella is quoted as saying “I am touched that Ajax has taken Three Little Birds and made it their anthem. Soccer was everything to my father. To use his words: football is freedom.”

The partnership also sees the release of Addidas samba shoe with the same colours and the three little birds sitting at the back of the shoe.