Alert level at La Soufrière volcano lowered to orange

The La Soufriere Volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines has not erupted in two weeks. And as a result, the government, on the advice of The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC), lowered the alert level to orange.

But this doesn’t mean that the country is out in the clear. At an orange alert level, the volcano may resume explosions with less than twenty-four hours of notice.

Barbados Today reports that Lahars (mudflows) continue to pose a dangerous threat in the river valleys surrounding the volcano including Wallibou and Rabacca.

Scientists also observed steaming flows, which are likely due to contact with and incorporation of hot volcanic deposits. Lahars can cause damage to property and serious injury to persons in their path.