Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she’s a survivor of sexual assault

US Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed

“I’m a survivor of sexual assault, and I haven’t told many people that in my life,” an emotional Ocasio-Cortez said.

“The reason I say this and the reason I’m getting emotional in this moment is because these folks who tell us to move on, that it’s not a big deal, that we should forget what’s happened, or even telling us to apologise. These are the same tactics of abusers,” she said.

However, she did not reveal any details of the assault.

“When we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other. And so, whether you had a negligent or a neglectful parent, and, or whether you had someone who was verbally abusive to you, whether you are a survivor of abuse, whether you experience any sort of trauma in your life, small to large, these episodes can compound on one another,” she said.