Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she’s a survivor of sexual assault

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she’s a survivor of sexual assaultTuesday, February 02, 2021
|
US Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed during an
“I’m a survivor of sexual assault, and I haven’t told many people that in my life,” an emotional Ocasio-Cortez said.
“The reason I say this and the reason I’m getting emotional in this moment is because these folks who tell us to move on, that it’s not a big deal, that we should forget what’s happened, or even telling us to apologise. These are the same tactics of abusers,” she said.
However, she did not reveal any details of the assault.
“When we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other. And so, whether you had a negligent or a neglectful parent, and, or whether you had someone who was verbally abusive to you, whether you are a survivor of abuse, whether you experience any sort of trauma in your life, small to large, these episodes can compound on one another,” she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy