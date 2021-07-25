Alia Atkinson to retire

Jamaica’s swimming star Alia Atkinson is set to retire at the end of 2020 Olympic Games, bringing an end to an illustrious career in the pool.

The five-time Olympian made the revelation t on Sunday (July 25),after competing in the 100m breaststroke event, noting that she would be retiring soon.

Journalist Andre Lowe, who is in Tokyo, wrote on Twitter, “Top Jamaican swimmer Alia Atkinson has indicated that she will retire at the end of the season after failing to advance from the first round of the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympic Games”.

Atkinson had a disappointing turn in the pool after failing to advance from the heats, after finishing third and posting the twenty second fastest time overall, failing to make the top sixteen.

Atkinson’s efforts in the pool have been lauded by online supporters.

Journalist Dionne Jackson Miller paid tribute to the swimming great on Twitter, highlighting some of her achievements in the pool.

“Never forget. It is a moment that will live long for all those watching when Alia Atkinson won 100m breaststroke gold at the 2014 World Short-Course Championships to become the first black woman to win a world swimming title.https://t.co/40O6CYm1o6 Thank you Alia,” Jackson-Miller said on Twitter.

Sports journalist Karen Madden called Atkinson’s efforts valiant.

“A valiant effort by the 5 time Olympian Alia Atkinson but she doesn’t advance in the 100m breaststroke” remarked Madden on Twitter.

Atkinson currently holds world records in the 50 m and 100m breaststroke.