All accounted for at Rodney Bay quarantine facility

Acting Commissioner of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, Milton Desir, on Sunday said that all persons in the Rodney Bay quarantine facility had been accounted for.

This comes as, two patients in quarantine had fled the institution on Saturday.

According to Desir, all persons at the facility are currently complying with the rules, following an information sharing session provided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“It appears that things are looking better, persons are in their rooms; actually there is no one on the outside. Persons understand now what it is to be in quarantine,” said Desir.

“The medical team is doing its utmost to explain to persons what quarantine is about, I think they are receiving it better. Information received by the medical team are that all persons are accounted for now,” added Desir.

Desir also commended the Fire Service for the capture of one of the individuals who had escaped.

The facility currently has over 100 persons in quarantine and three in isolation.