All adults in the US eligible for vaccines as of April 19

By April 19, every adult in the United States will be eligible to be vaccinated. President Joe Biden has announced that he’s moving up his deadline by two weeks (earlier than May 1 deadline) for states to make all adults in the US eligible for Covid-19 vaccines.

“By no later than 19 April, every adult aged 18 years and above will be eligible to be vaccinated. No more confusing rules. No more confusing restrictions,” Biden said in his remarks at the White House.

But even with this major step, Biden cautioned Americans that they are not totally out of the woods yet.

“Let me be deadly earnest with you: We aren’t at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do. We’re still in a life and death race against this virus,” Biden said.

The US President also said that the US will share excess vaccine doses with other countries, hopefully by the end of summer.

“My hope is before the summer is over, I’m talking to you all about how we have even access to more vaccines than we need to take care of every American, and we’re helping other poor countries, countries around the world that don’t have the money, the time, the expertise,” Biden said.