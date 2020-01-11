‘All are welcome’: PM gives more reassurances about Port Royal development

‘All are welcome’: PM gives more reassurances about Port Royal developmentSaturday, January 11, 2020
|
Prime Minister Andrew Holness is insisting that people will
be at the centre of development in Port Royal.
A cruise ship port is being developed close to the main road entrance to the historic town, with the first vessel expected to arrive on January 20.
Speaking at a multi-agency meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister on January 9, Prime Minister Holness said Port Royal’s reputation will be maintained as disorderly conduct will not be tolerated.
“So, I want that to be upfront in the minds of the planners that Port Royal will not be a free for all. It is not going to be a place for hustlers and people to come to harass. It has to be a place of order. It will also be a place where not just visitors from overseas will have to opportunity to enjoy the experience, we want Jamaicans to be able to enjoy the experience as well. So, we are not creating an exclusive zone. What we will be creating, is an orderly zone,” he stated.
He emphasised the Government’s objective to uphold the peaceful characteristic of Port Royal for Jamaicans and visitors to enjoy.
He said the Government must ensure that the peaceful profile and economic value of the town are maintained to benefit the residents and the country.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy