All for justice

All for justiceTuesday, February 08, 2022
|
Custos Rotulorum for St Catherine Icylin Golding (left) converses with host pastor of Hagley Park Seventh-day Adventist Church in Kingston Rev Omar Oliphant (right) during the Ministry of Justice's Restorative Justice Week 2022 closing church service on Saturday.
The service culminated activities marking the week under the theme
'Crime Prevention through Restorative Justice is Everybody's Business'. Others (from second left) are the justice ministry's acting chief technical director, Charmaine Creary-Beckford (partly hidden); National Restorative Justice programme coordinator Andriene Lindsay; and Custos Rotulorum for Kingston Steadman Fuller.
(Photo: JIS)
