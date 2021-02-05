All players test negative for COVID-19 ahead of Australian Open

All players test negative for COVID-19 ahead of Australian OpenFriday, February 05, 2021
|
All players of the Australian Open have
tested negative for the coronavirus after a hotel worker returned a positive
result.
The tournamentâ€™s organisers today said the Australian Open will go ahead as planned with games set to begin on Monday.
The players will know who they face in the first round today.
Previously, they had all been quarantined on arrival in Australia, and allowed to play several warm-up tournaments in the lead-up to the first Grand Slam of the year.
The state of Victoria, where the tournament is being held, had gone 28 days without a case of local transmission before the hotel worker tested positive and sent over 500 players and staff into quarantine earlier this week.
