ALL SANITISED: Golden age homes and infirmaries given comprehensive cleaning

A comprehensive cleaning and sanitising exercise was carried out on Monday (March 30), at the Golden Age Home in Vineyard Town, Kingston, by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

Similar exercises were carried out at infirmaries in St. Mary, Clarendon and Trelawny.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, said the exercise will make the residents “much more secure”.

The Minister ordered the cleaning of the Golden Age Home and infirmaries across the island as a protective measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The cleaning today is just one of the features. Each institution will employ temporary workers for two months. Their job is to do additional cleaning of the facilities every day,” he said, adding that some 120 temporary workers will participate in the exercise, which can last for three months, once the need exists.

Mr McKenzie pointed out that the emergency outreach to more than 50,000 of the nation’s indigents and homeless persons was intensified on March 29, where over 2,000 street persons were fed with breakfast and dinner, and it will continue over the ensuing weeks.

“We have started to ensure that we do as much as we can to protect the residents who fall under the care of the Government in the various institutions,” he said.

The cleaning exercise across the island is being done through collaboration among the municipal corporations, Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).