All set for National Leadership Prayer Breakfast

Rev Sam McCook (left), chairman of National Leadership Prayer Breakfast (NLPB) Committee; Courtney Campbell (second left), president and CEO, VM Group; Pastor Claudia Ferguson,vice-chairman NLPB; and Rev Major (Ret'd) Canute Chambers of the NLPB Committee discussing the protocols for the annual event at the press launch on Thursday at the office of VM Group in St Andrew. Proceeds from the prayer breakfast, scheduled for January 20 at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, will be donated to Clifton Boys' Home in Westmoreland. (Photo: Collin Reid)