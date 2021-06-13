PHOTOS: All that's good for St Mary's College students

From left, Marsha Evans representing the Class of 1991; Helen Hamilton-Richards, book room

administrator; students Kay-Janae Foster and Kevin Rodgers; and Annmarie James-Pusey, vice-principal of St Mary's College, pose for the lens after the St Catherine school received tablets at the institution in Above Rocks last Wednesday. The school's past students, representing the Class of 1991, donated 52 tablets and five routers to needy students of the institution. The group's efforts were spearheaded by Norris Gilbert, Brian Davis, Tamica Williams-Green, Stacey Williams and Joseph Thomas.

Kyle Bowes (left), fourth-place winner in the 5,000 metres at the recent Boys' and Girls' Athletic Championships held at the National Stadium in St Andrew, shows St Mary's College Principal Ryan Williams (centre), and Doreen Rowe, trustee of the Frances White Rowe Foundation, a laptop computer which the foundation donated to him for his efforts. Bowes is the first to receive the award based on his athletic success. The presentation was made last Wednesday at the St Catherine school.