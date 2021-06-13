PHOTOS: All that's good for St Mary's College students

PHOTOS: All that's good for St Mary's College studentsSunday, June 13, 2021
|
From left, Marsha Evans representing the Class of 1991; Helen Hamilton-Richards, book room
administrator; students Kay-Janae Foster and Kevin Rodgers; and Annmarie James-Pusey, vice-principal of St Mary's College, pose for the lens after the St Catherine school received tablets at the institution in Above Rocks last Wednesday. The school's past students, representing the Class of 1991, donated 52 tablets and five routers to needy students of the institution. The group's efforts were spearheaded by Norris Gilbert, Brian Davis, Tamica Williams-Green, Stacey Williams and Joseph Thomas.
Marsha Evans (left) representing the Class of 1991; Kay-Janae Foster and Kevin Rodgers, both students; and Ryan Williams, principal of St Mary's College, pause for a snapshot after the
school's Class of 1991 handed over 52 tablets and five routers to the St Catherine school last Wednesday. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)
Kyle Bowes (left), fourth-place winner in the 5,000 metres at the recent Boys' and Girls' Athletic Championships held at the National Stadium in St Andrew, shows St Mary's College Principal Ryan Williams (centre), and Doreen Rowe, trustee of the Frances White Rowe Foundation, a laptop computer which the foundation donated to him for his efforts. Bowes is the first to receive the award based on his athletic success. The presentation was made last Wednesday at the St Catherine school.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy