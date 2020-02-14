All three Jamaican patients test negative for coronavirus

The test results for all three patients who were placed in isolation for investigation of the novel coronavirus have come back negative.

This is according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The ministry said the results for the second and third patients were received yesterday from the Caribbean Public Health Agency. The first patient result had already come back negative.

“The first patient, who had arrived in Jamaica on January 30, presented at Annotto Bay Hospital and was later isolated for further investigation.

The public was informed on February 10 and February 12, respectively, of the second and third patients being put in isolation,” the ministry said in a news release.

The second individual had an elevated temperature, which was detected while in quarantine. The third person was put in isolation after being detected with a fever on arrival at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on February 11.

All three patients will now be discharged, given their negative test results, the ministry said.

It issued a reminder that quarantine and isolation procedures are in place to allow for the detection and early investigation of all individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.

The ministry also advised the publuc to take the necessary infection prevention precautions.

This includes frequent hand-washing, coughing and sneezing in tissue and discarding it, as well as avoiding contact with people who are ill must be practised by all.

Also, people who are having flu-like symptoms must stay away from other people to prevent the spread of infection.