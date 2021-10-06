Alleged fugitive fined $8,000 after 'missing' ship

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — The US Government will have to wait until a man, whom they say is a wanted fugitive, pays his $8,000 fine or spend one month in a St Ann jail before they can get him back on American soil to answer charges of murder and aggravated assault.

In court yesterday, it was established that the man had lied about his name being Eric Lott. He was identified as Garfield Antonio Michael Sewell Jr, who was born in New York to parents Alexis Brown and Garfield Antonio Michael Sewell Sr.

The 29-year-old Sewell was charged on September 18 for a breach of Jamaica's Immigration Act after exceeding his time allowed in the country.

He had entered on a cruise ship which docked at the Ocho Rios pier on September 13 but failed to return to the vessel before it left the island at 4:00 pm the same day.

A missing person's report was filed with the Ocho Rios police after which he was picked up by the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Fugitive Apprehension Team on Main Street in Brown's Town, St Ann.

During his first court appearance on September 28, Sewell told the judge that he had been with a female friend and unintentionally missed his return to the ship. He also made it clear that he wanted to return to his home in America.

According to preliminary reports from US Marshals, Garfield Anthony Michael Sewell Jr is wanted for murder and aggravated assault in Georgia where he lives.

In court yesterday the judge made it clear that her focus was only on the immigration charges on which Sewell was dragged before the local court.