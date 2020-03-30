Alleged Portmore serial rapist linked to another assault case

Alleged Portmore serial rapist linked to another assault caseMonday, March 30, 2020
An alleged serial rapist, 28-year-old Chaddane Harris, has been linked to another case in which a woman was sexual assaulted at her home in December 2018.
The latest revelation comes as DNA evidence has linked the 28-year-old to the year-old case.
Reports are that in December 2018, the woman was sexually assaulted in her home and several items stolen from the residence.
As a result, a slew of new charges have been laid against the accused.
Harris who has been in custody since July 2019, was originally charged with housebreaking.
However, through subsequent investigations he was charged with four counts of rape, tied to incidents that were said to have occurred in Portmore St. Catherine.
The DNA evidence has helped police in the St Catherine south area, to revisit older cases.
The 28-year-old of a Bridgeport address in the parish has been charged with several counts of rape, as well as other crimes including Grievous Sexual Assault, Robbery with Aggravation, Housebreaking, Burglary and Larceny.
Due to the closure of courts because of the coronavirus, it is unclear when he will appear in court.
