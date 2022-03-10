Alleged teenaged 'shotta' among four killed by police in Central Village

THE police have reported that a 16-year-old schoolboy, who was a suspect in a murder, was among four killed in a firefight in the area known as 'Zambia' in Central Village, St Catherine, Wednesday morning.

The teenager has been identified as Deandre Channer otherwise called Little D of a McGregor Gully, Kingston 3 address.

According to the police, Little D is known to be a high-ranking member of the Top Burgher Gully gang. He was a suspect in the murder of Ricardo Taylor on February 16, 2022 in east Kingston.

One of the other dead men has been identified as Romario “Mari” Brewster, a 21-year-old of A Burgher Avenue, Rollington Town, St Andrew address. He is also believed to be a high-ranking member of the Top Burgher Gully gang. At the time of his death, he was out on bail on firearms-related charges and was also a suspect in the murder of Ricardo Taylor.

The other dead men have been identified as Patrick Brown, better known as Welsh, a 24-year-old labourer of Zambia, Central Village, and Nigel Adams otherwise called “Baja” or “Chuku”, a 22-year-old unemployed of Sarah Street, Kingston 4. He was wanted for murder and shooting in the Kingston Central Police Division.

The four were fatally shot during an alleged confrontation with the police in the community of Windsor Heights (commonly referred to as Zambia).

The incident unfolded during a pre-dawn targeted operation by the police in the community which has been the scene of several violent incidents including murders in recent weeks.

Three firearms, a Smith Wesson 9mm pistol with four rounds, a Girsan Parabellum 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing eight rounds and a .45 pistol with a magazine containing one round, were reportedly seized by the police following the incident.

The shooting is being probed by the police Inspectorate and Professional Oversight Bureau and was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).