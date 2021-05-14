Allen, Pessoa to be honoured by Cornwall College

The Kingston Chapter of Cornwall College Old Boys' Association (CCOBA) will be honouring two Cornwallians who have distinguished themselves in their professional fields and contribution to the wider society.

They are media giant Desmond Allen and security titan Ralston Pessoa, who will both receive the coveted 'Men of Might' Award, the CCOBA Kingston chapter said in a press statement.

“While they would traditionally be honoured at a dinner, dance, and awards function, the pandemic has required new norms and protocols, so the event will, for the first time, be a virtual awards ceremony, via Zoom, starting at 7:00 pm on Saturday, June 5, 2021,” the association said.

Desmond Allen, OD, the veteran newspaperman, is founding editor of the Jamaica Observer, former president of the Press Association of Jamaica and former general secretary of the regional Association of Caribbean Media Workers.

Allen has been a journalist for almost 50 years, having started his career as a trainee reporter at The Gleaner on October 1, 1973. He was educated at Cornwall College and the School of Journalism, University of Strasbourg, France, on a scholarship from the French Government.

His services to journalism were recognised by the Government of Jamaica with the award of the Order of Distinction (OD) in 2014. He is currently executive editor – special assignment at the Observer.

Ralston Pessoa is the deputy chairman and group managing director of Atlas Protection Group, one of the largest providers in the security industry across the island. The group comprises Atlas Armoured, Atlas Protection South Coast, Atlas Protection Ocho Rios and Atlas Electronics.

Pessoa, who attended Cornwall College from 1966 to 1973, has been a key member of Atlas Protection since 1985, and established Atlas Armoured Services Limited to provide armed courier services islandwide, after which he established Atlas Protection (Ocho Rios) Limited to provide security services on the north coast.

He serves as a director of the Jamaica Society for Industrial Security and is a charter member of the Rotary Club of Liguanea.

His service to Rotary has been recognised with the Paul Harris Fellow award from the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.