Alliance issues cautious statement

Alliance issues cautious statementSunday, December 05, 2021
|
Financial firm Alliance Investment Management Ltd yesterday issued a brief statement, but did not go into detail, in response to action taken by the Financial Investigations Division against the company regarding its foreign exchange dealings.
The company's statement said:
“The Financial Services Commission (FSC) is aware of recent developments relating to Alliance Investment Management Limited (AIML), whereby the Financial Investigations Division (FID) has brought charges against AIML for failing to file reports to the designated authority, thereby contravening the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering Prevention) Regulations, 2007.
“AIML is a securities dealer licensed and regulated by the FSC.
“In light of this development, the FSC has taken steps to enhance its monitoring and supervision of AIMLs, and to ensure that the interests of all AIML's clients remain protected,” the statement ended.
