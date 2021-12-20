Allman Town Primary marks 100 years

As Allman Town Primary School in Kingston celebrates 100 years of existence, the current administrators and parents have been charged to continue ensuring that students are equipped with proper values for a greater future.

Wynton Williams, guest speaker at a special celebratory function held at the school on Friday, encouraged teachers and parents to look into themselves and assess the values that they bring to the lives of the community.

“If we do not train our children, there is a world out there waiting to instil in them the values they want to instil in them. Get a grip! Set your goals and know what outcomes you desire, not just in your life, but in the lives of your children,” Williams said.

“Know the values you desire to be ingrained and implanted in them. If we don't do it there is a world out there that will do it for you. Five years from now when you look at them and say, 'How dem stay so?' Think to yourself whether you did anything about it,” he urged, while wishing that God will continue to bless the school.

Denzil Stewart, a past student who attended the school from 1981 to 1985, said he was grateful for the time he spent there and marvelled at how much development had taken place since his days. The lessons he learnt at Allman Town Primary helped him matriculate to Kingston College, which he is proud of to this day.

“I have a lot of great memories at this institution. I am also very pleased to see the improvement in terms of the physical space at the school. It is quite pleasing to the eye. I am in touch with other past students and they are also quite excited,” Stewart said.

“I congratulate the principal, La-Toya Nesbitt, for the leadership she has shown. We are grateful for those in the past who have helped us, like our past principals, teachers, and members of the community who have assisted the school. We the past students are looking forward to supporting the principal and the board in future projects to improve the standard and make Allman Town Primary the top school in Jamaica,” added Stewart.

Another past student, Robert Clair, praised the teachers during his days at the school for setting him and many others on the right path in life. Today, he is a chartered accountant and attributes much of his success to the good foundation the school set for him.

“There were a lot of challenges in my time, but the teachers really put us on the right path. We could have strayed, but we had some very good teachers who were interested in us and helped us along the way and ensured that we got through. In my graduating class almost all of us passed for high schools like Ardenne, Calabar, Kingston College, Jamaica College, and Convent of Mercy Academy.

“I enjoyed my time at Allman Town Primary and I am glad to be here celebrating the 100th anniversary. I wish we will celebrate another 100 years after this. I will not be alive at that time, but right now we will do everything we can to assist the school,” he said.

Education Officer Julia Edwards said that Allman Town Primary offers multiple options for students to become well-rounded citizens. She called on those crucial to the running of the school to draw wisdom from the 100 years and use those experiences as a guide as they embark on an even more epic century.

“This institution has produced many men and women of high esteem. Let us make it our purpose to make sure that no child is left behind. One hundred years of quality educational outcomes is today behind us, but let us be mindful of the experiences and lessons and opportunities of the last 100 years. Let us further use the experiences to chart the course as we prepare for the new age, the new era, the new world of education, work, and life,” she said.