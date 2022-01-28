Almost 50 wards of the State to be awarded for academic achievement

FORTY-SEVEN wards of the State, who excelled in their external exams, will be recognised by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) during a ceremony today.

Chairperson for the CPFSA's Events Planning Committee, Michelle McIntosh Harvey told JIS News that wards who sat the Caribbean Secondary Education Certification (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in the 2020/2021 academic year will be rewarded for their efforts.

She said that each award recipient will be presented with a plaque and laptop, with the top boy and girl to also receive an investment account courtesy of Sagicor Bank.

The laptops were donated under the information and communications technology expansion project, being undertaken by the Transformation Implementation Unit at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, which is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the format of the awards ceremony will be a blended approach, using satellite stations to engage and interact with the award recipients.

The event, which is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm, will also be live-streamed on the CPFSA's social media platforms.