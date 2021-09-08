Almost 500 vaccinated at VM Group blitz

THE Victoria Mutual Group (VM), in partnership with the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI) and the Ministry of Health & Wellness, staged a COVID-19 vaccination blitz on Saturday, which saw close to 500 people being inoculated against the virus.

The blitz, held at VM's corporate office in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, accommodated not just VM team members and family members, but was open to members of the public, including church and university groups which turned out in their numbers and praised the organisation for using its position as a trusted partner to facilitate the event. Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered on the day.

Courtney Campbell, VM Group president and CEO, said the strong turnout of team members, their family members and others from the wider community was the happy result of a focused push by the organisation to help overcome the current crisis marked by exceptionally high transmission and hospitalisation rates nationally.

“We stand with our team members and the wider Jamaican population through all seasons. The COVID-19 pandemic has been the most trying collective test of our time. The VM Group has been proactively supporting our team and our members through it all and now that vaccines are available, we have moved with purpose to help get more people vaccinated,” he said.

“Many people who turned up on Saturday said that they were comfortable getting vaccinated because they are familiar and comfortable with VM. We are happy to be a part of this national push and are committed to continuing to make the necessary investment to help get our country and our people out of the woods,” Campbell said.

The second of the VM Group vaccination blitz will be held on Saturday, September 25, when second doses will be administered to those who received the Pfizer vaccine last Saturday.